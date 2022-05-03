Body found in search for missing 31-year-old Joseph Day in Bristol

A body has been found in the search for a 31-year-old who went missing in Bristol.

Joseph Day - who was originally from New Zealand but moved to Clifton- had not been heard from or seen since Saturday evening (30 April).

His fiancée, Kelsey Mulcahy, issued a desperate plea for help after he had not responded to her phone calls, describing it as "out of character".

Mr Day - a former cameraman for New Zealand news broadcaster TVNZ - moved to Bristol with his partner in January.

Avon and Somerset Police confirmed they recovered a body of a man in the Avon Gorge in the early hours of this morning (3 May).

A spokesperson from the force said: "While formal identification has not yet taken place, we have updated the family of missing 31-year-old Joseph Day.

"Our hearts go out to them and we thank them for their patience while enquiries into the circumstances of death continue.

"We’d ask the public to avoid speculation and respect the privacy of Joseph’s family at this time."