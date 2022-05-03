The family of a man who disappeared eleven days ago at the Porthleven food festival say they are struggling to keep up hope of finding him.

Police say James Parsons - who also goes by Fran, Francis or Frank - was last seen at Harbour Road in Porthleven around 7pm on Friday 22 April.

His family say they have traced sightings of him up until midnight by the main tent of the food festival.

Eleven days have since passed and the family of the 53-year-old say they have had no new leads and fear the worst.

Frank's family say CCTV shows his last known sighting leaving the main tent at 11pm on Friday 22nd April. Credit: Family handout

In a plea for help, his wife of 26 years, Vicky, and their children Emily, 25, and Ryan, 21, said: "Our lives have been turned upside down. We don’t know how we will be able carry on without him."

"Not having any answers, we cannot get our head round it. We need to get answers. There were hundreds of people there til late, please if you saw anything between midnight and 2am please come forward."

Frank's niece Alex Taylor says anyone who has met her uncle would know him as "a character", always making people laugh and that is why he is "he is so well known in the area".

Frank's family say they appreciate every single person who has come forward with information or shared their our posts online Credit: Family handout

"We hope he’s safe and ok, however as time is going on and with no information, we’re losing hope that we will ever find out what happened to him."

The family say Frank left no trace after his disappearance, with no clothes or personal items found, and no activity on his bank cards or phone since the Friday of the festival.

Friends and colleagues have continued to search for Frank "day and night" walking the coastal paths; his family saying it is a sign of "how many people’s lives he has touched."

Play Brightcove video

Footage of Frank from inside the tent at 9:40pm on Friday 22nd April.

They added: “We are spending time together as a family to try and make some sense of all of this.

"We appreciate every single person who has come forward with information, and shared our posts on social media.

"We have received so many messages of support, we will forever be grateful. We really hope we will find him soon, we are not giving up hope.”

People who were in the harbour area of Porthleven between midnight and 2am on Friday, 22 April into Saturday, 23 April, are being asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police quoting log 223 24/4/22 with anything they think could help the search.