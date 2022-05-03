Gloucester Tall Ships Festival returns

The Gloucester Tall Ships Festival is returning this June with a boatload of new events, ships and activities.

The summer celebration of sail power will be held at Gloucester Docks for three days from June 3.

Visitors will get to see some famous battles re-enacted, as well as the opportunity to go onboard the types of vessels that have been on our nation's waters throughout history.

The festival will feature T S Irene - a 100ft ship that was built in Bridgwater in 1997. 'Irene' managed to stay afloat through two world wars and a century of choppy seas and blustery gales.

'Irene' is no stranger to fame, having appeared in the Johnny Depp blockbuster 'Pirates of the Caribbean'.

Alongside the ships, there will be sand sculptures, a vintage fairground, fly boarders, daredevil stunts and musicians all around the area performing for free.

Audiences will also get the chance to experience some live battle re-enactments over the three-day event.

In 2019, people even used jet packs to propel through the air. Credit: ITV West Country

There will also be a series of market stalls for any festivalgoers who want to try any of Gloucester's incredible local produce. The festival will feature market stalls on Llanthony Road, High Orchard Street and Orchard Square throughout the weekend.

Councillor Andrew Lewis is the council's portfolio holder for Cultural Services and said: “We’re so pleased to be bringing the Gloucester Tall Ships festival back for 2022, and to stage it over the Jubilee weekend makes it extra special.

"We’ve got a spectacular programme of events and activities that all visitors can enjoy - showcasing Gloucester’s maritime history and hosting international crews aboard tall ships from all over the world.”

The festival is free to attend but a £5 boarding pass is required to get onto the ships. This pass will allow visitors to meet the crew and see under the decks of the gorgeous maritime vessels that line Gloucester's historic dockland.

An extra £2.50 is required for entrance into the dockside National Waterways Museum.