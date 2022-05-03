A man has been charged following a 17-mile police chase across Bristol and North East Somerset, which saw seven people injured.

Macauley Tomlinson, from Midsomer Norton, has been charged with two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving following the incident on Sunday (1 May).

The incident - which resulted in a police pursuit - involved a silver Ford car travelling between Bristol and Keynsham in the early hours of the morning.

The 25-year-old is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates Court today (3 May).