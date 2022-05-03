A Motorcyclist has been seriously injured after a collision involving a car on the A381 between Devon Square and Union Street near Newton Abbot today (Tuesday 3 May).

The road has been closed since 1.30pm due to the incident.

The Motorcyclist was assessed at the scene before being being taken to hospital

A spokesperson fro Devon and Cornwall police said: "Police were called shortly before 1pm to Torquay Road, Newton Abbot, to a collision involving a car and a motorcycle.

"The bike rider is believed to have sustained serious injuries and has been taken to hospital by air ambulance.

The police added: "A partial road closure is in place to allow emergency service access to the scene.

The injuries of the Motorcyclist who has been airlifted to hospital are not believed to be life threatening or changing.