Gloucester Academy was closed today (Tuesday 3 May) after the school was left with no running water.

Pupils at the school were forced to work virtually from home.

The school said: "Please ask your children to log on and access Google Classrooms. We will update you during the day. Thank you."

A spokesperson from Gloucestershire County Council said: "Due to water supply issues with Severn Trent Gloucester Academy has no running water today, therefore the building will be closed but School will still be open with students working virtually from home."

A spokesperson from Severn Trent Water said: "We were notified of a no supply issue at Gloucester Academy this morning.

"Our teams attended the site and it was found to be a private issue, and nothing to do with the Severn Trent network.

"To support the school, we assisted them with the private issue to get everything back to normal."

The supply issues have been sorted and the school will reopen tomorrow (May 4).