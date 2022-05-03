Three people killed after car crash in St Austell

Police have confirmed that three people have died after a traffic collision at Ruddlemoor, St Austell.

The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday 1 May.

Officers attended the scene just after 1.30am and were informed there had been a single-car collision on the B3274. Fire and ambulance crews also attended.

All three people died at the scene.

Officers are now carrying out enquiries to confirm their identities and locate their next of kin.

A fourth person who was involved in the collision and left the scene has since been located.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Team are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police have not stated if the victims are male or female or their ages.

Four people have been killed over the Bank Holiday in the Devon and Cornwall area - after a pedestrian was killed in a hit and run in Torquay in Devon. A woman has since been arrested.

Police are now appealing for information from the public. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has further information is asked to call the police on 101 and quote the crime reference CR/037022/22.