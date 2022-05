Stonking sun down at Pedn Vounder Credit: Mark Kirby

Gorgeous blue skies above Lynmouth Credit: Ben Fryer

How do I submit a photo?

Email: You can send your photos by email to westcountryweather@itv.com

Tweet:

@ITVCharlieP

@TheKateHaskell

Instagram:

Tag your photos with #westcountryweather and browse the feed @westcountryweather

A weird cloud type during the early part of April - Asperitas overhead Credit: Sandra

More Asperitas cloud spotted over Dunkery Beacon, Exmoor Credit: Shaun Davey

Carpets of bluebells in Stanley Wood, Stroud Credit: Michael Friend

Bluebells as far as the eye can see on the Mendips; Tegan enjoyed them too! Credit: Mike Jefferies

Another rare cloud spotted over Trowbridge - a fall streak hole Credit: Sandra Kirby

Pretty blossom in Nailsworth, captured by our very own Jonty Messer! Credit: Jonty Messer