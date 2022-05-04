Bristol Airport dubbed 'shambles' by passengers hit by long queues

Passengers travelling via Bristol Airport have blasted lengthy queues as a "shambles".

Some have complained about a lack of staff at the airport alongside "massive queues" this morning (May 4).

One person said it took them nearly two hours to get from bag drop and through security.

Photos on social media also show people queueing out of the doors at the airport.

A spokesperson for Bristol Airport apologised for "above average" queue times and advised people to arrive at the airport at least two hours before their flight.

They added: "We work closely with all business partners to ensure staffing levels are sufficient to provide a good service to passengers.

"However, on some occasions staff shortages can impact on waiting times and service standards.

“We have seen a strong increase in passenger numbers since the end of all Covid-19 travel restrictions.

One of the long queues experienced on Sunday 1 May. Credit: Twitter: @OurAdventures2

"There is a huge pent-up demand for travel which has built up over the past two years during the pandemic and we are expecting a busy summer.

"We constantly review resourcing across all areas and adapt plans to meet demand and build in resilience where possible.

"During the busy summer season we advise all customers to arrive in the terminal a minimum of two hours before scheduled flight departure time to allow sufficient time to complete all the necessary check-in, bag-drop, security, and boarding processes ahead of their flight.”

On Sunday 1 May, passengers at the airport had been left frustrated after an IT issue caused delays to flights.

Huge queues were seen at the airport's check-in desk just before 2:45am on the Sunday.

One passenger on Twitter dubbed it "an absolute joke".

The problem was largely resolved by 6am with most airlines’ kiosks made operational and extra staff on hand to help customers.

All kiosks were fully operational by 7.40am according to Bristol Airport.

Here's what Bristol Airport advises to all passengers before arriving: