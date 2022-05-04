A car was left suspended over a garden wall in Torquay after it crashed through a car port.

An 88-year-old woman drove the car over the wall and into the hedge at her home in Bishops Rise just off Ilsham Valley on Wednesday afternoon (May 4).

She was rescued by Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service, who pulled her out of the car and into safety. Paramedics have since left the scene.

The car was left dangling from the outside of the house. Credit: BPM Media

The service was called to her house at around 2:30pm.

After ensuring the driver was safe, the fire crew worked to stabilise the blue Mercedes.