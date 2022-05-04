A witness appeal has been launched after a cyclist died at a crash in Gloucester.

The incident happened in Eastbrook Road, near to the KFC on Metz Way, on Friday 29 April.

The incident involved a blue Nissan Micra and 41-year-old man riding a bicycle. The cyclist died at the scene.

His next of kin are aware and being supported by officers.

Gloucestershire Police has since thanked a group of off-duty doctors who happened to be close by and tried to save the man’s life.

Officers investigating the collision would like to hear from anyone who has not already spoken to police and has information they feel may be relevant.

Anyone who has dashcam or CCTV footage is also asked to get in touch with police. Information can be submitted online or by calling 101 and quoting incident 378 of 29 April.