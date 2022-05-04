A dog which was abandoned by a police station in Devon and is need in of a forever home.

The female Lurcher was left outside Holsworthy Police Station and was found on April 25.

Torridge District Council – which has called the dog Sandy – has been unable to find out any information about the dog’s history despite starting a Facebook campaign and posting on lost and found sites.

'She loves the company of people'

The council said re-homing charities are "at capacity" so an appeal has been put out to find Sandy a new home.

A spokesperson for the council said: "Sandy’s handlers describe her as a gentle but timid girl who is looking for a loving owner to help her grow in confidence.

"She loves the company of people and enjoys human affection.

"Unfortunately, Sandy has not had the best of starts to life and gets very anxious when closed into smaller spaces overnight."

'She would make a lovely companion'

It has also offered advice for anyone wanting to adopt Sandy as she has specific needs given her history is unknown.

Potential adopters should consider:

A home with no other pets or children due to her nature and lack of history.

Previous experience of looking after a rescue dog.

Sandy would need to be walked on a lead, unless in a secure field with no other dogs.

She would also benefit from having someone spend a lot of time with her initially to build a new bond.

Any potential home will also need to be in the Torridge District and would be subject to a home visit inspection from the Torridge Environmental Protection Team.

The council says the staff at the holding kennels have reportedly all “fallen in love” with her and “she would make a lovely companion” for the right person.

If you feel you can give Sandy the loving home she has been searching for, email environmental.protection@torridge.gov.uk or call 01237 428700.