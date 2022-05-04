Police in Wiltshire are warning people to check their home security after several heating oil thefts in the county.

Thousands of pounds worth of heating oil has been stolen in two separate incidents in the county, according to Wiltshire Police.

In a statement, the force said 400 litres of heating oil worth around £800 was taken from a tank in a garden in Market Lavington at some point between April 8 and 13.

Between April 13 and April 25, around 600 litres of heating oil was taken from a tank in a garden in Coate, near Devizes. The oil was worth approximately £1,200.

Det Sgt Jo Webber said: “With the price of fuel increasing, it is possible that we may see an increase in these types of thefts. Domestic oil tanks can contain hundreds of pounds worth of oil so it is really important that residents take as many steps as possible to ensure their tanks are not easy targets.

“Please consider good quality locks, security lighting, fencing and CCTV to ensure your tank is well protected. If you notice any suspicious activity around domestic tankers, as well as large suspicious vehicles close to a property, report your concerns to police.”

Anyone with information in relation to these incidents should call 101 and quote crime reference number 54220037940. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.