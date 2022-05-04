A man has died after a fire broke out at a house in Cornwall.

Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service attended a property in Green Lane, Redruth, at 8.45am on May 3.

The emergency services arrived at a three-storey detached house following reports of a fire.

Two fire appliances from Tolvaddon and one from both Truro and Penzance also attended.

The fire was extinguished after 40 minutes.

The man in his 70s was taken to hospital but later died – his next of kin have been informed.

A man in his 80s was also taken to hospital but is not believed to have sustained any serious injuries.

The fire service said: “Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus, used three hosereels, three safety jets and thermal imaging cameras to extinguish the fire, located on the first floor.

"Two people were rescued by firefighters and were left in care of ambulance crews; there is no details available on their condition.

"The fire was extinguished by 0925hrs and specialist officers are conducting an investigation into the cause of the fire."

Devon and Cornwall Police said the fire is "not believed [to be] suspicious" and the scene has since been closed.

The force said: "The other man was taken to hospital with smoke inhalation, not believed serious, but we do not receive condition checks I am afraid.

"Enquiries remain ongoing to establish the cause of the fire and emergency services remain at the scene."