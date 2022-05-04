Police release CCTV in search for missing Cirencester man

Officers searching for a missing man from Cirencester have released CCTV images of his last known sighting at a bakery in the town.

Kevin, 40, has not been seen since 6am on Friday morning (29 April) when he left a night shift at work and enquiries showed that he later visited a bakery.

Not returning home for this long or contacting relatives is out of character and officers remain concerned for Kevin's welfare.

Kevin, who may be going by his middle name of Michael, is described as being white, 5ft 10ins tall, of a stocky build and has short cropped brown hair with a beard.

He is believed to be wearing a black polo shirt, black zip up jacket, black trousers, black trainers with white soles and carrying a dark red drawstring bag.

Officers believe that Kevin may have travelled to Clevedon, Brean or Weston-super-Mare and are asking anyone with links to those areas to please keep an eye out.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 and quoting incident 499 of 29 April. Please dial 999 if Kevin is present at the time of calling.