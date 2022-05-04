The personal collection of Jeremy Bulloch, who played Boba Fett in the original Star Wars films, is going on sale today (May 4).

On this Star Wars Day, fans of the franchise can bid for the items at East Bristol Auction Rooms.

Jeremy Bulloch died of health complications in 2020, at the age of 75. He had lived with Parkinson's disease for many years.

He was best known for his role as Boba Fett in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, which he then reprised for Revenge of the Sith in 2005.

The late actor's personal collection contains more than 600 items.

The memorabilia, which includes some never-before-seen items, is estimated to cost as much as £110,000 altogether.

The items include Bulloch's script from his Revenge of the Sith cameo, film reels containing unseen footage from Return of the Jedi, and a life-sized mannequin of Boba Fett which was cast from Jeremy's body in the 1990s.

There are also countless pieces of art and gifts given to Jeremy by fans, scores of action figures, and personal autographs from his co-stars Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher and Bristol actor Dave Prowse.

Dave died just weeks before Jeremy in 2020, and never forgot his Southmead roots, despite his lines in Star Wars as Darth Vader having to be dubbed due to his accent.

East Bristol Auctions sold off Dave's collection last year, with his original Empire Strikes Back script being sold for £13,000.

According to Jeremy's widow, Maureen Bulloch, her late husband 'loved and appreciated every item' that will be going up for auction tomorrow. Jeremy kept much of the memorabilia stored up in the attic, or displayed it in his office with pride.

The collection will be at East Bristol Auction Rooms from Wednesday 4 May. Credit: BPM Media

Last year, when auctioning off Dave Prowse's personal collection, a Darth Vader helmet worn by the late Bristolian sold for five times its estimated value, for £2,200.

Meanwhile, a signed photograph of Alec Guinness donning his iconic Obi-Wan Kenobi robes fetched £3,100, three times what it was expected to sell for.

Auctioneer Andrew Stowe said: "Jeremy was quite clearly an avid collector – he didn’t just star in the films, he enjoyed them as much as any other fan.

"Not only that but he was regarded as one of the most approachable and friendly actors, so fans adored him – and he amassed many gifts wherever he appeared. His collection is remarkable, and completely unique!"