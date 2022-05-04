A police chase has ended in two men being arrested and more than £100,000 of suspected stolen chewing gum being seized.

Gloucestershire Police say they received a report of a man removing items from a HGV at Gloucester Services around 3am today (4 May).

They say the vehicle began to travel north on the M5 before being located by officers as it approached junction 11, where it failed to stop for police.

Further specialist officers joined the pursuit and followed the vehicle as it left the motorway at junction 11. The lorry then drove the wrong way around the roundabout and joined the A40 Golden Valley, driving on the wrong side of the carriageway.

The vehicle was stopped in the road and the occupants attempted to run from police on foot before being found by police dog Tekla and their handler.

The lorry is suspected to have false plates and contained a large quantity of chewing gum estimated to be worth over £120,000.

An 18-year-old from Leeds was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, possession of a class B drug and theft.

A 19-year-old from Leeds was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failure to stop and theft.

Both remain in police custody at this time.