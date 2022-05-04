Police are warning motorists of delays across the region Gloucestershire today (May 4) as an RAF Chinook helicopter returns to Cirencester.

The helicopter will be carrying out a reverse route to one conducted last week as it leaves Brize Norton.

It will be escorted by police from Burford to Cirencester and left the A40 Burford at 9.30am before going along the A429 and A419 at Harebush.

The route includes some narrow roads, so people are being warned to expect.

Gloucestershire Police said: "Due to the size of the helicopter and the escort taking narrow roads, drivers are advised to allow extra time for their journeys or find alternative routes.

"Officers apologise in advance for any inconvenience this may cause."