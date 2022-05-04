Tributes pour in for 'devoted, loving, and caring' man who died in Torquay crash

Tributes have poured in for a "devoted, loving, and caring" man who died after a collision in Torquay.

Nathan Lee was taken to hospital after being involved in a crash involving a VW Golf at around 12.15am on Barton Hill Road on May 1 - he died shortly after.

The 46-year-old's family have paid tribute to him and said: "Nathan was a most devoted, loving and caring son, father, brother, brother-in-law and uncle.

"He had a very special bond with his daughter, who is now completely devastated, as are all the family.

"Nathan loved to dance, to party and to challenge his thinking ability, to solve puzzling and cryptic clues.

"His philosophy in life was to treat all people with respect, listen to them and they will treat you the same.

"This enabled him to help many during his public service, over 23 years. He had the ability to get the best out of others and led many successful teams on to great outcomes.

"Nathan was in the prime of his life, a truly great person. He was shining so brightly and, like a candle, was snuffed out with one blow.

"In our hearts forever. He’s in a deep sleep now, awaiting to see us all one day. We love you with all our hearts."

Officers at Devon and Cornwall Police are keen to speak to anyone in the area at the time of the collision between 12am and 12.30am.

The force is particularly interested in speaking to the driver of a blue Qashqai or similar SUV who may have been a witness to the incident.

A spokesperson said: "If you witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam footage that could help the police with their enquiries, please email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101, quoting CR/037039/22.

"Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling freephone 0800 555111."

A woman, in her 20s and from Torquay, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by careless driving whilst under the influence of drink or drugs.

She has been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.