The fall of a worker from scaffolding at Hinkley Point C has prompted the enforcement of new safety measures.

The Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR) served an Improvement Notice to the EDF site on Tuesday 3 May after the scaffolder fell five metres while working at the under-construction nuclear plant on 4 March.

The worker was not seriously injured in the incident, but an investigation concluded there were safety failings by one of the site partners, BYLOR JV.

According to the enquiry, the company failed to ensure the work was properly planned, appropriately supervised, and carried out safely.

ONR Inspector John McKenniff said: “Thankfully on this occasion the worker did not sustain any serious injuries, but it could have been much more serious.

“We have issued this Improvement Notice to ensure that both organisations take action to prevent any similar occurrences in the future.

“We will monitor the actions of BYLOR JV and will have no hesitation in taking action if further shortfalls are identified.”

A construction worker stands inside a steel dome that will be placed on top of the nuclear island at Hinkley Point C nuclear power plant. Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

A spokesperson for Hinkley Point C said: "We accept the findings of the regulator and have ensured that the shortfalls identified are addressed in order to avoid a repeat of such an incident.

"The safety of people working on our site is of paramount importance and we will continue to take action, alongside our contractor and trades union partners, in order to reinforce and improve our already strong safety culture and record."