The fiancee of a New Zealand cameraman found dead in Bristol has paid tribute to him saying "no-one compares" to him.

Kelsey Mulcahy described her partner, Joseph Day, as having "the most beautiful heart" and said she will be "Mrs Day forever" in her heart.

Mr Day - who was originally from New Zealand but moved to Clifton in Bristol - had not been heard from or seen since the evening of Saturday 30 April.

A body was found in the search for the 31-year-old in the early hours of Tuesday 3 May.

He had worked as a cameraman for New Zealand news broadcaster TVNZ before the couple moved to Bristol in January.

Kelsey Mulcahy has paid tribute to her "empathetic, creative, funny and generous" fiancee.

She said: "My dude, my guy, my soulmate, my Joseph. Empathetic, creative, funny, generous, humble, kind, clever, protective, gentle.

"The most handsome guy in every room by a mile. The most beautiful heart and goofy laugh and smile. Committed to becoming a better version of yourself every single day.

"No one could understand how we feel about each other. No one understands that behind closed doors you are only even more wonderful. Changed my life forever, no one could ever compare.

"You made me love myself again. Would take a lifetime of this agony for just one more day with you.

"I love you I love you I love you. I’ll never stop. Mrs Day in my heart forever. Wait for me"