Man charged over 'knife incident' in south Bristol

A man has been charged with acting in a threatening manner with a knife in the Brislington area of Bristol.

Officers are continuing to investigate the incident and are asking residents of Whitmore Avenue who may have witnessed what happened to come forward.

The incident happened at around 7.30pm on Thursday 28 April.

A 37-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident and has appeared at Bristol Magistrates' Court.

Magistrates released the man on bail on condition that he does not return to the Brislington area.

He's due to appear at Bristol Crown Court on Friday 27 May.