A teenage boy was assaulted by a man on a bus in Bristol and needed hospital treatment sparking a CCTV appeal for witnesses.

The man appeared intoxicated and demanded money from the 15-year-old on the Y5 bus travelling from Staple Hill towards Yate at about 7pm on April 12.

The boy refused and the man struck him multiple times in the face – the teenager needed hospital treatment for his injuries.

Avon and Somerset Police say the offender got off the bus in the Shortwood Road area of Pucklechurch after the driver ordered him to leave.

The force has issued a CCTV image of a man officers would like to speak to and says: "The offender is described as being white, aged in his 30s, of medium build, with short dark hair.

"He wore a dark jacket, a light-coloured buttoned-up shirt, blue jeans and dark shoes.

"He was carrying a dark holdall/gym bag and a plastic carrier bag.

"Police would like to hear from you if you recognise the man pictured on CCTV, or if you were travelling on the bus at the time and witnessed the incident.

"If you can help, contact 101 and quote reference number 5222086969."