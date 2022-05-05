A man has died following a crash on the A390 in Cornwall.

Devon and Cornwall Police were contacted at around midday on Wednesday 4 May to reports of an incident at the junction with B3269 in Lostwithiel.

The collision involved a white Suzuki motorbike and a black Peugeot people carrier.

As a result of the crash, the 39-year-old motorbike rider, who local to the area, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by a roads policing family liaison officer.

The people in the Peugeot were unharmed and stopped at the scene.

Officers from the Roads Policing Team attended the collision to investigate and establish how the collision happened.

The road was closed for seven hours whilst this took place and police say they would like to thank the public for their patience.

If anyone has information about the incident, Devon and Cornwall Police would like you to call on 101 and quote the log number 0357 of 4 May 2022.

Police are particularly interested in any dashcam footage of either vehicle’s driving before to the collision.