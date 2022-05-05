Sir Paul McCartney has spoken of a recurring dream where the audience at his concert deserts him for the bar.

The former-Beatle admitted the superstition a month before he is due to headline Glastonbury festival in Somerset.

Sir Paul said that in the dream, he sees his fans leave the stage when he plays one of his less famous songs.

He also discussed the challenge of choosing his set-lists from more than 60 years of music ahead of his Got Back Tour, which began on Thursday April 28 in the US.

Speaking during rehearsals, he said he wanted to include the track Women And Wives, from his 2020 album McCartney III, but worried fans might switch off.

He said: "There’s always the eternal dilemma of what do you take out, knowing the audiences really want to hear the hits so you’ve got to balance it very carefully.

"You’re taking out something they know very well and putting in something they don’t necessarily know, and I’m always dreading that’s the signal for them to go get a beer.

The Pyramid Stage has become a global icon. Credit: ITV West Country / PA images

"It’s actually a recurring dream of mine: I’m playing and people start walking out, and I’m trying to think of a song that will get them back – ‘do Long Tall Sally, quick!’ – but they keep walking – ‘let’s do Yesterday!’ – it’s typical performer’s insecurities.

"I’d like to do a whole show of new songs but that’s for the anoraks in the crowd, that’s for the deep fans."

The 79-year-old is expected to be performing a mixture of old classics and some of his new tour outfit when he headlines Glastonbury Festival on the Saturday night.

It will be his second time topping the Pyramid stage after a headline performance in 2004.

The singer said: "I think they want Beatles stuff mainly, Wings stuff, and maybe some of the new stuff

"I force some of the new stuff on them. I know which ones people like because you can see it all light up, all the phones recording. When you say you want to do a new one it’s like a black hole" he added.

Glastonbury Festival will take place at Worthy Farm in Somerset from June 22-26.