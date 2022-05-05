Two teenagers have been charged with the alleged theft of £125,000 worth of chewing gum from an HGV at a motorway service station in Gloucester.

Keon Sanderson, 18 and of Fieldhead Parade and Ellis Benecke, 19 and of Aysgarth Road in Leeds have were charged on Wednesday 4 May with the alleged theft of chewing gum valued at £125,000 and possession of a class B drug cannabis.

Sanderson has also been charged with being suspected to have driven a vehicle and falling to prove a breath or specimen for analysis.

Gloucestershire Police were called to an incident at Gloucester Services, just off the M5, in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

They have both been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court today (Thursday 5 May).

The police are asking for anyone who witness the incident or who has any information which may assist the ongoing investigation to provide this by completing an online form and quoting 'incident 29 of 4 May'.