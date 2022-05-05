The official site map for this year's Glastonbury Festival has been released.

After a two-year hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the map promises the return of all of the much-loved main stages.

The map also reveals some layout changes and some new stages and venues to explore.

More than 200,000 people are set to descend on Worthy Farm in Pilton to see performances from headliners Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish and Diana Ross.

They will all be performing on the Pyramid Stage, which has become an emblem of the festival across the world.

What is new at Glastonbury Festival this year?

The official 2022 Glastonbury Festival site map Credit: Glastonbury Festival

Arcadia is back

The festival's team already announced the return of the iconic Arcadia stage after it was replaced by a huge crane from Avonmouth Docks in 2019 - which is confirmed on the map.

The 50-tonne stage built from recycled military hardware is built to resemble a spider and has fire shooting from its centre.

The likes of Calvin Harris, Carl Cox and Chase & Status will be performing from within the spider's body.

Silver Hayes gets a revamp

The Silver Hayes area is located in the north-west of the festival site. The new 2022 map appears to show a completely new layout for the area.

All three main stages will be in different locations, with the new layout looking more roomy than at the 2019 festival.

One completely new stage - the Lonely Hearts Club - will replace the Blues Stage.

This year, the electronic area will host sets from acts including Wilkinson, Fatboy Slim, HAAi and Mura Masa.

BBC Introducing Stage changes location

In 2019, the BBC Introducing stage, which entertains and supports emerging new artists, was located within the main Sliver Hayes field.

The 2022 map shows the stage is shifted across to the right - on the main route between The Other Stage and the Pyramid Stage.

The Beat Hotel is Replaced with a new venue

The 70s style Beat Hotel was located between the Silver Hayes and John Peel areas in previous years.

The new map for 2022 shows a venue called San Remo in its place.

It is understood that San Remo will be run by the same organisers as its predecessor.

The Common gets a new stage

The Common is part of the late-night area of Glastonbury Festival - located in the south-east corner of the festival site.

It is home to the spectacular colosseum-like Temple stage, which will be replaced by a new stage - Totem, according to the map.