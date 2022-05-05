Bristol City Council has announced when the first phase of council tax rebate payments will be sent out.

The one-off payment of £150 will to be rolled out to most households across the South West by Monday 16 May.

Cornwall Council has issued a warning this week over scam texts and calls claiming to be from councils offering to process the £150 council tax rebates.

What is the council tax rebate?

The government announced it would award the council tax rebate to help ease the cost of living crisis.

Regulator Ofgem raised the energy price cap by 54% from April 1, meaning households have seen bills increase by around £700 per year.

You will be eligible for the one-off payment if you live in a property in council tax bands A to D.

Second homes or empty properties in council tax bands A to D will not be eligible.

You can check what band your house is in on the government website.

When will I get my council tax rebate?

Bristol City Council released a statement saying: "Most residents who pay their council tax by direct debit will receive the money directly into their bank account by Monday 16 May. You will receive a letter confirming details of this payment.

"If you do not receive your payment by Monday 16 May, you'll be asked to complete an online form, to be made available on this page."