A body has been found in search of a man who went missing from a food festival in Cornwall last month.

James 'Frank' Parsons, 53, was reported missing from the Porthleven area of Cornwall on Friday 22 April 2022.

Devon and Cornwall Police has today (6 May) confirmed a body was found by HM Coastguard and recovered from the sea off St Mary's at the Isles of Scilly at around noon on Wednesday 4 May.

No formal identification has taken place but police say the family of Mr Parsons have been informed of the discovery.

James Parsons was last seen at Harbour Road in Porthleven around 7pm on Friday 22 April, during Porthleven Food Festival.

His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.