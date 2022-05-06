The family of a missing man whose remains were found on a riverbank of the River Severn have appealed for help to make sense of his disappearance and death.

Huw Williams disappeared from his address in Sherwood, Nottingham, on 6 May 2021.

After an extensive national search, Williams' remains were found on the banks of the River Severn near the village of Tidenham on 2 January 2022.

One year after his appearance, Mr Williams' dad Steve said: "Nothing we can do can bring our beloved son back to us, but we at least hope to make sense of what happened to him – to understand when, where and how he died.

"As such we are appealing to anybody who may have seen him to come forward.

"We have so many questions that remain unanswered and hope that somebody – a passing motorist or perhaps somebody who served him in a shop – will read this appeal and get in touch with police.

"Even the smallest bit of information could make a huge difference to our understanding of what happened."

Gloucestershire Police are working with Nottinghamshire Police to help the family understand what happened.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Bull of Nottinghamshire Police said Mr Williams' death has taken a "very significant toll" on his family.

"To lose a son in any circumstances is unimaginable," he added. "But losing a son without knowing what happened to them must be even more painful to endure.

"Ahead of the inquest into Huw's death we are making one final public appeal in the hope that somebody out there can help us piece together what happened to him.

"Throughout this process Huw's family and friends have been uppermost in our thoughts.

He added: "It is for them that we are making this appeal in the hope that it may bring them the answers they need.

"I stress that we are not treating Huw's death as suspicious and anybody with information should not be concerned about coming forward."

Huw was 6ft 2ins tall, of slim build, with bushy brown hair and a full beard. He had two distinctive tattoos on his arms, one of a fish and the other of a black and white skull.

The police are asking anyone with any information to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101 and quoting incident number 0223_05052022.