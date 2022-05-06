A man has died after a crash involving a motorbike and a car in Devon.

The incident happened on the A377 near Downes Mill, in Crediton, at around 9.10pm on Thursday 5 May.

Police have now launched an investigation after the motorbike rider died in hospital.

The rider's next of kin have been informed and are being supported.

The police would like to hear from anyone who has any information or dash cam footage which could help with their enquires.

Devon and Cornwall Police have asked anyone with information to call 101 and quoting log number '0922 of 05/05/22'.