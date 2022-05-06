Search underway for missing girl last seen at Asda store in Bristol

A teenage girl has gone missing in Bristol and Police are concerned for her welfare.

Ebonnee-Rae, 16, was last seen in the Hengrove area of the city on Wednesday 4 May.

She was last seen at the Asda superstore in Whitchurch, when she was wearing a light blue tracksuit with white writing.

She is described as white, around 5ft 9in, of medium build with shoulder length brown hair which is blonde at the tips.

Avon and Somerset Police are searching for her, and ask anyone with information to call 999 and give the reference 5222105585, or call 101.