A fire in a skip containing more than 100 tonnes of rubbish sent smoke billowing into the skies in Yeovil.

The fire began in a skip on the Houndstone Trading Estate on Lufton Way at around 6.30pm on Thursday 5 May and firefighters battled the flames overnight.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service sent crews from the county - including from Bridgwater and Wellington - to extinguish the flames.

The burning waste was non-hazardous, according to the fire service. Credit: Yeovil Fire Station

Crews remained at the location until the early hours on Friday 6 May to ensure the scene was safe.

By 4am the fire was put out, with minimal damage as it was contained, but firefighters did discover slight damage to a mechanical waste conveyor machine.

Firefighters came from Bridgwater, Street, Wellington, Yeovil, Castle Cary, Crewkerne, Ilminster, Martock and Somerton. Credit: Yeovil Fire Station

There has been no confirmation at this stage of the exact cause of the blaze.

A fire service spokesperson said the log does not indicated whether the fire is being considered accidental or deliberate at this stage.