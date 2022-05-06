Skip fire in Yeovil sends smoke billowing over town
A fire in a skip containing more than 100 tonnes of rubbish sent smoke billowing into the skies in Yeovil.
The fire began in a skip on the Houndstone Trading Estate on Lufton Way at around 6.30pm on Thursday 5 May and firefighters battled the flames overnight.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service sent crews from the county - including from Bridgwater and Wellington - to extinguish the flames.
Crews remained at the location until the early hours on Friday 6 May to ensure the scene was safe.
By 4am the fire was put out, with minimal damage as it was contained, but firefighters did discover slight damage to a mechanical waste conveyor machine.
There has been no confirmation at this stage of the exact cause of the blaze.
A fire service spokesperson said the log does not indicated whether the fire is being considered accidental or deliberate at this stage.