People in the West Country went to the polls yesterday to decide who they wanted to represent them locally.

In Bristol, the position of mayor is now set to be scrapped after a referendum saw people vote in favour of a committee system.

In Plymouth, the city council remains a ‘hung council’ but it was a historic night after Labour welcomed the first ever openly transgender councillor in 21-year-old Dylan Tippett.

We’ll bring you the latest results as they come in throughout the day…

Bristol

The results were declared in the early hours of Friday (May 6) at Oasis Academy in Brislington Credit: ITV

In Bristol, people went to the polls to decide if the position of Bristol Mayor should stay or go - and voted in favour of a committee system.

A majority of elected members of Bristol City Council backed a motion to hold a legally binding second referendum 10 years after the first which created the post of Mayor of Bristol in 2012.

A total of 94,552 people voted in the referendum, almost 29% of those eligible. Of those, 56,113 voted in favour of a committee system while 38,439 voted to keep the mayoral role.

Cheltenham

Elections were held in Cheltenham to decide who would represent people on Cheltenham Borough Council.

The results are expected at around 2pm.

Exeter

Exeter City Council is still in the hands of Labour but their majority has been cut. They previously had 28 out of the 39 councillors but are now down to 26.

To Labour’s surprise they gained a seat from the Conservatives in Topsham, but lost a seat to the Green Party in St David’s.

The composition of Exeter City Council is: Labour (26), Conservative (5), Green (5), Liberal Democrats (2), Independents (1).

A total of 17 seats out of 39 were up for grabs: 13 in line with the usual cycle of a third every election year, as well as four others because of vacancies.

Plymouth

Plymouth City Council remains a ‘hung council’ after a dramatic and historic night which saw neither of the two main parties were able to win an overall majority.

The Green Party won their first seat on the council, and Labour welcomed the first ever openly transgender councillor in 21-year-old Dylan Tippett.

Conservative leader Richard Bingley said he hopes to remain in charge, but admitted he would need support from other parties.

Somerset

The Conservatives and Liberal Democrats are fighting for control of the new unitary authority in Somerset.

The results are expected at around 4pm on Friday 6 May.

Swindon

The results for Swindon Borough Council are expected to come in at around 5pm on Friday 6 May.

