A 20-year-old woman had to be taken to hospital after being hit by a glass bottle at a nightclub in Bath.

Avon and Somerset Police have launched an appeal for information after the incident in Labyrinth Bar and Nightclub.

Launching the appeal today (6 May), police said the woman was taken to hospital with facial injuries.

The incident happened at 12.45am on Saturday 19 March.

Avon and Somerset Police now want the public's help to identify a man they want to speak to in connection with the assault.

He is described as being a white man and around 6ft 2ins tall, with dark brown shaggy hair.

He was wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and white trainers and had visible body hair around his neck line.

The police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or recognises the man pictured to call 101 and give the reference number 5222065509.