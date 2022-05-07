Bristol International Balloon Fiesta is a highlight in the city's calendar, but like hundreds of other events it has been hit by the pandemic in recent years.

But in 2022 the fiesta is set to return with mass ascents, night glows and plenty more.

What is Bristol Balloon Fiesta?

Bristol's Balloon Fiesta is Europe's largest hot air ballon event and has been running since 1979.

It all began when Don Cameron, founder of Bristol based balloon company Cameron Balloon Ltd, talked about his worldwide adventures at the pub and the idea was then floated to hold a balloon meet.

The event has now happened for decades and celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2019.

The Balloon fiesta in Bristol Credit: Ben Birchall/PA Wire/Press Association Images

Where is the Balloon Fiesta?

The Balloon Fiesta has called Ashton Court Estate its home since 1979 - and 2022 will be no different.

When is the balloon Fiesta?

The 2022 fiesta will run from the evening of Thursday 11 April until Sunday 14 April.

What to expect from the balloon fiesta?

The fiesta's most iconic events are its mass ascents, which happen each morning and evening if the weather allows it.

A night glow then entertains visitors at night, with tethered balloon's lighting up to music.

Watch out for a British feel to the fiesta's famous night glows - the first of which will take place tonight Credit: Bristol International Balloon Fiesta Ltd

How much does it cost?

Entry to the fiesta is free to attend but there are several car parks near the site which charge a fee. Prices start at £14.85.

There will be food available to buy onsite as well as a fun fair as well.

Where to stay during the fiesta?

There are lots of fields an in the surrounding areas that can rent including; Sprigg Farm, Cotham Park Rugby Club and Walnut Farm along with many others. Prices start from £5 for tent pitch sites.