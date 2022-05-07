A motorbike rider had to be airlifted to hospital following a crash in Somerset, prompting a police appeal.

Avon and Somerset Police is appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following the incident involving a car and motorbike near Frome on Friday 6 May.

The force says a red Mercedes SLK and a blue Triumph Tiger motorcycle collided at approximately 3.45pm on the A359 between Nunnery Catch and Wanstrow, at the junction with Long Lane.

The motorcyclist was airlifted to Southmead Hospital in Bristol with life-threatening injuries.

If you can help, please call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5222107268.