A pop-up Co-op will return to Glastonbury Festival this summer.

The store will be stationed at its 2019 location - Park Home Ground - after the festival was cancelled for the previous two years due to the Covid pandemic.

The partnership between the festival and the supermarket builds on the event owners' preference for a partner which shares its community values and ethical ethos.

The Somerset-based festival regularly welcomes 175,000 people with needs for festival essentials.

Sun cream, rain ponchos and drinking water will all be available to buy at the store, as well as more than 300 other more traditional supermarket food and drink items.

The store will also stock Worthy Farm Reserve Cheddar, which is created using milk from the dairy herd live on the Glastonbury Festival site.

The event has a big focus on environmental sustainability, so the Co-op has confirmed it will not sell single-use plastic bottles, instead offering water in cans.

The pop-up will be the only supermarket on the festival site.

Plastic recycling units will also be made available at the store for customers to return their soft plastics for recycling.

Amanda Jennings, director of marketing live and local at Co-op, said: "Our festival store is returning to Glastonbury this summer.

"We’re thrilled to be able to bring back Co-op’s ethical, high-quality and value for money essential items to serve this unique community and help festivalgoers make the most of their experience."