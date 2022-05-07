Fire breaks out at Discovery Quay in Falmouth

Firefighters from a number of stations have dealt with a blaze at The Ranch on Falmouth waterfront which saw part of the area cordoned off and fears that it could spread to residential flats.

Shortly after 1:40pm the fire service received a number of calls from the public who saw smoke billowing from a large wood-clad property at Event Square in Falmouth.

In an online post, The Ranch says it will be closing for the next few days to assess the damage.

Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service confirmed crews had been called to the fire earlier this afternoon, stating on its website: "Critical Control have taken a large volume of calls to a fire in a commercial premises in Event Square in Falmouth. Four crews from Falmouth, Tolvaddon and Truro are in attendance."

Firefighters remain at the scene to ensure that there were no 'hotspots' and any reignition within the structure.