Retailers are being reminded to carry out urgent checks to make sure all Ferrero and Kinder sweets subject to a product recall have been removed from sale.

A salmonella outbreak linked to Kinder products produced in Belgium has seen a number of children become seriously unwell, with many having to be admitted to hospital for treatment.

The Food Standards Agency recall has been extended to include the following products:

Councillor Ian Blair-Pilling, Wiltshire Council cabinet member for public protection, said: “While we are not aware of there being any cases of salmonella linked to Ferrero and Kinder products in Wiltshire, we would like to ask all of our food retailers, both independent and franchise chains, to be vigilant and ensure that they are aware of the product recall and are removing the products from sale.

“We would also ask that the point-of-sale notices are prominently displayed in a location visible to customers, so that they may see the message and act to dispose of any previously bought products.”

What is salmonella?

Salmonella is a common bacterial disease which affects the intestinal tract, with young children being particularly at risk.

No cases have been reported in Wiltshire related to these products, however, the Food Standards Agency is keen for the recall notice to be widely publicised to help prevent any potential issues.

The packaging of the recalled products may not refer to the Belgium factory where they were produced and may include a different contact address, so it is very important that consumers check their products against the additional information in the recall notice – particularly the “best-before” dates.

Symptoms of salmonellosis

Symptoms of salmonellosis typically resolve themselves within a few days and include diarrhoea, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting and fever. However, symptoms can be more severe and lead to hospitalisation, especially in the very young and those with weakened immune systems.

Anyone with serious concerns should contact their GP or call NHS 111 for further advice.