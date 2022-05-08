Plymouth's first 20mph camera catches thousands of speeding drivers

The first 20mph speed camera in Plymouth has already caught more than 23,500 speeding motorists – before even being fully switched on.

The startling figure has prompted a warning from both the police and council ahead of the camera becoming fully operational on Monday 9 May.

During a test period prior to activation, the cameras detected more than 1,100 speeding drivers in just 24 hours.

The total number detected during the test period now standing at more than 23,500.

The bi-directional speed camera system on Old Laira Road has been installed by Plymouth City Council following a consultation carried out last year.

Residents told the council they would rather see an average speed system in place than traffic calming measures.

The bi-directional speed camera system on Old Laira Road. Credit: Vision Zero

Supt Adrian Leisk, strategic roads policing lead for Devon and Cornwall Police and chair of the Vision Zero enforcement activity group, said: “The results from the cameras’ test period are really troubling and drivers are obviously ignoring the clear 20mph signs in that area.

“Speed is a big contributory factor in serious collisions. Travelling too fast both reduces the time in which a driver can react and increases the risk of serious or fatal injuries in the event of a collision. The cameras on Old Laira Road will go live on Monday, May 9 so please take this as advanced warning.”

Those caught travelling just over the stated speed limit will be offered an educational course, provided they have not completed one in the last three years.

However, people caught offending above a certain threshold will face a £100 fine and three points, or be sent directly to court for higher speed offences.

A spokesperson for Plymouth City Council said: "We consulted with residents at the end of last year about extending the existing 20mph speed limit. They told us they did not want the traffic calming measures we had put forward, but instead wanted average speed cameras.

"We listened, redesigned the scheme and secured the extra funding needed.

“This scheme is about keeping people safe on a very busy narrow road. Keep your speed down and you won’t get fined.”

The camera uses ANPR to identify vehicles and calculate their average speed between different camera locations. The camera is capable of working in all weathers and at vehicles’ maximum speeds.