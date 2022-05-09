Arrests after man left in critical condition after Cheltenham assault

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of assault after a man was seriously injured in Cheltenham.

The men - who are aged 23 and 31 - were arrested over the weekend on suspicion of assault and causing grievous bodily harm (GBH).

Gloucestershire Police say they were called to Regent Street at 1.15am on Sunday 24 April after a man was found unconscious outside 21 Club and had head injuries.

Police believe the 27-year-old victim was punched while near to Aquavitae on Ormond Place. He remains in a critical condition at Southmead Hospital in Bristol.

The arrests followed a number of appeals issued by police to identify witnesses and gather more information about what happened on the night.

The two men have been released on police bail while enquires continue.

Officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the assault and anyone who has not already spoken to the police is being asked to get in touch.

You can get in touch via the website by quoting incident 26 of 24 April.