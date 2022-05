A driver who crashed in Swindon was three times over the drink drive limit.

The incident happened on Thames Down Drive last night (May 8).

The driver lost control of their vehicle and came off the road.

Police say they carried out a breathalyzer test and the driver showed an alcohol level on 121ug - the legal limit is 35ug.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, but the driver's car was severely damaged.