An elderly woman was assaulted near Southmead Hospital while on her way to visit a patient.

Avon and Somerset Police have today (9 May) launched an appeal for witnesses after the incident at around 12pm on Sunday 3 April.

The force says the incident happened opposite Westbury Dental Care and near the Bear & Rugged staff pub in Southmead.

They say the offender was having an argument with a First Bus driver when the victim made a comment to the driver before getting off the number 2 bus.

She then followed the victim and assaulted her.

The offender is described as being white, in her 50s and around 5ft 7ins, of slim build with mousey blonde hair.

She was wearing grey trousers, a dark grey jacket with the hood up and was carrying an orange carrier bag.

Avon and Somerset Police are asking for anyone who witnessed the incident or the events leading up to or after to contact 101 and give the reference number 5222078642.