Thousands of people have lined the streets of Exeter city centre to celebrate Exeter City FC's promotion.

The club is holding an open top bus parade through the city this evening to celebrate its first promotion to League One in 10 years.

High Street and Sidwell Street will be closed from 5.45pm to 7.30pm for the parade.

The route will see players and staff taken on two buses from St James' Park through the city centre before ending at Exeter's historic Guildhall.

Captain Matt Jay, who scored the winning goal on Saturday, told ITV News: "To gain promotion for the first time in 10 years was very, very special. We've had a great squad this year, we've done very well."

Jevani Brown said: "We wanted to win the league but at the end of the day we did what we set out for at the start of the year - to get promoted - so now we just enjoy."

'It's massive' - Exeter City fans speak about club's success

Lord Mayor of Exeter Cllr Yolonda Henson is also set to address crowds from one of he parade buses.

Ahead of the event, Cllr Henson said: "On behalf of everyone in the city I want to congratulate Exeter City on their incredible achievement.

"We are very much looking forward to the parade and Civic Reception on Monday – it will be an amazing occasion and I know everyone is very much looking forward to it."

Exeter City narrowly missed out on the top spot after losing their final match against Port Vale 1-0.

Despite the loss they had still done enough to earn themselves a spot in League One next season alongside West County rivals Forest Green Rovers and Bristol Rovers.