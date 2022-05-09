Four people have been injured in a crash which closed a key route through Devon for six hours.

Devon and Cornwall Police have launched an appeal for witnesses today (9 May) after a crash on the A30 on Friday (6 May) which involved a black Vauxhall Corsa and a green Toyota Hilux.

The driver and a passenger in the Corsa - both women in their 30s - were injured in the crash in Honiton, alongside two children.

A teenage boy was taken to Derriford Hospital with serious injuries while a younger boy was taken to the Bristol Royal Infirmary with chest injuries which are not believed to be serious.

The male driver of the Toyota was uninjured.

The A30 was closed for six hours so investigation work could be carried out and the roads policing team are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or email 101@dc.police.uk and quote log 480 of 6 May.