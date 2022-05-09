Skip to content

The 60 pubs where you can get a free pint for Beautiful South singer's 60th birthday today

Paul Heaton Twitter
Paul Heaton celebrateing his birthday Credit: Paul Heaton/Twitter

Singer Paul Heaton is buying drinks for punters at pubs across the UK to celebrate his 60th birthday.

The House Martins and Beautiful South star has chosen 60 of his favourite bars and placed money behind the bar for locals and fans to enjoy a drink on him today (May 9).

The pubs stretch from the south of the country in Cornwall up as far as Glasgow and Edinburgh in Scotland with pubs in Plymouth, London, Birmingham and Belfast also making the list.

Heaton said he had originally planned to do a bike tour and a series of gigs at the pubs but had his recording schedule delayed by the pandemic, so had to think of another way to celebrate.

He said: "I've decided that the next best way to celebrate this coming of age is to handpick 60 pubs across the UK & Ireland and put a given amount of money behind the bar of each one.

"Then, both regulars and yourselves can enjoy a birthday drink on me (until the money runs out, or the bar runs dry)."

Paul Heaton on stage with regular collaborator Jacqui Abbott Credit: PA

He added: "The hope is to bring people together on the day, whilst recognising that many folk who bought my records or showed me support over the years, could do with a wee party, as we come out of Covid and hit potential financial struggles.

"If there's one near you please head over on Monday, show your support and raise a toast to me on my birthday."

The full list of pubs

  • Robinsons Bar – Great Victoria St, Belfast

  • Eddie Murphys – Thomastown, Kilkenny

  • Peadar O’Donnells - Waterloo St, Derry

  • The Punters Rest - Tipperary

  • The Sky on the Ground – Whitewell, Wexford

  • Courtney’s Bar – Killarney, Co. Kerry

  • Keohoes – Dublin

  • Tig Coili – The Latin Quarter, Galway

  • Bonners Corner Bar – Ballybofey, Co. Donegal

  • The Old Toll Bar – Paisley Rd W, Glasgow

  • Nice n Sleazy – Sauchiehall St, Glasgow

  • The Sheep Heid Inn – The Causeway, Edinburgh

  • Kay’s Bar – Jamaica St, Edinburgh

  • Tanners Arms – Byker Bridge, Newcastle upon Tyne

  • The Freetrade Inn – Lawrence Road, Newcastle upon Tyne

  • The Half Moon – Northgate, Darlington

  • The Black Bull – Main St, Darvel

  • The Sportsmans Inn – Heads Ln, Carlisle

  • The Original Oak – Headingley, Leeds

  • The Flying Horse – Packer St, Rochdale

  • The Britons Protection – Bridgewater St, Manchester

  • Bowling Green – Chorlton-cum-Hardy

  • The Orion – Burton Road, Withington

  • The Railway Inn – Lapwing Ln, West Didsbury

  • Albert Wilsons – Wilmslow Rd, Withington

  • The Dog & Partridge – Manchester Rd, Warrington

  • Bird I’th Hand – Prescot Rd, St Helens

  • The Saddle Inn – Dale St, Liverpool

  • The Casa Bar – Hope St, Liverpool

  • The Globe – Cases St, Liverpool

  • The Coachmakers Arms – Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent

  • The Bay Horse – Market Pl, Market Weighton

  • Lord Nelson – Arundel Street, Sheffield

  • Riverside Kelham – Mowbray St, Sheffield

  • The Morning Star – Greetwell Gate, Lincoln

  • Ye Olde Blue Bell – Market Place, Hull

  • The Whalebone – Wincolmlee, Hull

  • The Grafton – Grafton St, Hull

  • The White Horse – Hutton Cranswick

  • Hatfield Main Pit Club – Stainforth, Doncaster

  • The Old Horse – London Road, Leicester

  • The Black Horse – Aylestone, Leicester

  • The Bulls Head – Cambridge St, Saint Neots

  • Hardies – Merthyr Tydfil, Wales

  • Golden Fleece Inn – Market Square, Porthmadog

  • Rummer Tavern – Duke St, Cardiff

  • Hare & Hounds – King’s Heath, Birmingham

  • Patrick Kavanagh – Trafalgar Road, Birmingham

  • The Red Hart – Bodham, Norfolk

  • The Eagle – Norfolk St, King’s Lynn

  • The Duke of York – Woodbridge Rd, Ipswich

  • The Stags Head – New Cavendish St, London

  • The Coffee House Pub – Beak St, London

  • The Glue Pot – Emlyn Square, Swindon

  • The Thunderbolt – Bath Rd, Bristol

  • The Cricketers Inn – South St, Dorking

  • Grasshopper on the Green – Westerham, Kent

  • Minerva Inn – Looe St, Plymouth

  • Duke of Wellington - Brighton Road, Shoreham

  • Polgooth Inn - St Austell, Cornwall

