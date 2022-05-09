Three teenagers have been arrested following a knife attack in Swindon which saw two people injured.

The incident happened in Faringdon Park on Saturday (May 7) between 5.30pm and 6.30pm.

One victim sustained multiple injuries in the attack and was taken to hospital where he has since been discharged. Another victim sustained facial injuries.

Yesterday (9 May), Wiltshire Police officers arrested three males - aged 15, 16 and 17 - on suspicion of GBH.

The 15-year-old male was also arrested for possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs; the 16-year-old male was also arrested for possession of an offensive weapon and possession of a class B drug; and the 17-year-old was also arrested for possession of a bladed article and possession with intent to supply a class B drug.

They were taken to custody and have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote crime reference number 54220046836.