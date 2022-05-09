Torbay Road Bridge will not reopen to cars as expected today (May 9) after Network Rail confirmed delays in construction work.

The road linking Torquay and Paignton has been closed since January 3 in order to replace the rail bridge, and was initially scheduled to reopen in March.

However the completion date has been pushed back several times with Network Rail citing supply chain issues and complex repairs among the reasons for delays.

In a statement, the rail company says the most recent delay has been caused by issues with precast structures that were due to be installed.

The new expected date for the bridge to reopen to two-way traffic is May 23 - two months after schedule.

Drivers are being diverted through a quiet residential area. Credit: ITV News

The extended closure of the bridge has caused anger among local residents with some saying it has caused 'chaos' on the roads.

The capital delivery director for Network Rail, Stuart Calvert, said: “We are regrettably unable to reopen Torbay Road Bridge to one lane of traffic on 9 May, as we had hoped.

"This is due to further delays in the construction of the bridge as a result of some of the precast concrete structures that were unable to be installed. “We recognise this is disappointing news and we are working very closely with our contractors Dyer & Butler to ensure all efforts are focussed on fully reopening the bridge to two-way traffic by 23 May. “We would like to thank residents and motorists for their continued patience and understanding and apologise again for the delay in the completion of this work.”