A man has sustained multiple injuries following an "unprovoked" knife attack in Swindon.

Wiltshire Police are appealing for information following the incident in Faringdon Park - which happened between 5.30pm and 6pm on Saturday (7 May).

The force has said a group of young people were approached by a group of males in the park before the "disorder".

The victim sustained multiple injuries in the attack and was taken to hospital, where he has since been discharged.

Sgt Rich Tottle of the Central South Neighbourhood Policing Team has appealed for anyone who saw the "nasty, unprovoked incident" to come forward.

“We understand there were a number of witnesses to this incident", he said. "It was a warm day yesterday and people were out enjoying the park."

"If this was you, I’d urge you to call police with any information you may have, regardless of how insignificant it may seem."

Detective Sergeant Louise Kuklinski said the force is conducting an investigation to identify those responsible.

"These offenders have attacked a group of others in the middle of a busy park in broad daylight", she said.

"They have produced weapons and used them and I can only imagine the impact that this could have on other members of the public that were enjoying social time at the weekend.

"We will do everything we can to identify those responsible and my plea to the public is to help us to do this.

Anyone with any information about the attack is asked to call 101 and quote crime reference number 54220046836.